IMLS Announces the 10 Recipients of 2017 National Medal for Museum and Library Service

Congratulations to the five libraries and five museums who are the recipients of the 2017 National Medal for Museum and Library Service.

From the Institute of Museum and Library Services:

The Institute of Museum and Library Services today announced the 10 recipients of the 2017 National Medal for Museum and Library Service, the nation’s highest honor given to museums and libraries for service to the community. For 23 years, the award has celebrated institutions that respond to societal needs in innovative ways, making a difference for individuals, families, and their communities. The award will be presented at an event in Washington, D.C., this summer. The 2017 winners of the National Medal for Museum and Library Service demonstrate impactful programs and services that exceed the expected levels of community outreach and are known as catalysts for community change. They were selected from 30 finalists across the country nominated for the honor. The 2017 National Medal recipients are: Alaska Department of Education and Early Development (Alaska State Museums) (Juneau, Alaska)

Aspen Art Museum (Aspen, Colorado)

Cedar Rapids Public Library (Cedar Rapids, Iowa)

Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center (Skokie, Illinois)

Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum (Wausau, Wisconsin)

Long Beach Public Library (Long Beach, California)

Peralta Hacienda Historical Park (Oakland, California)

Richland Library (Columbia, South Carolina)

University of Minnesota Libraries (Minneapolis, Minnesota)

Waterville Public Library (Waterville, Maine)

15 museums and 15 libraries were nominated.

“We are thrilled & honored to accept the #NationalMedal for Museum & Library Service from @us_imls” – Wendy Pradt Lougee, University Librarian & McKnight Presidential Professor z.umn.edu/imls2017 A post shared by University Libraries (@umnlib) on May 15, 2017 at 7:31am PDT

