Save the IMLS! Gale, ALA Launch New Advocacy Website

March 31, 2017

Filed by on March 31, 2017

The White House budget proposes to eliminate the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) and cut $186.6 million in federal funding for the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA), the only direct federal library funding.

Gale, a Cengage company, in partnership with the American Library Association (ALA) and other publishers, has initiated an advocacy campaign highlighting the educational and economic value of libraries, in order to gain legislator support of library funding.

