Intellectual Property: “New Bill Would Let Trump Pick the Next Register of Copyrights”

UPDATE: The legislation reported on below has been assigned the number H.R. 1695.

UPDATE: Read the Full Text of the Legislation (PDF)

UPDATE: We’ve added the full text of a statement from the Library Copyright Alliance at the bottom of this post.

From Andrew Albanese at Publisher’s Weekly:

With a search for the next Register of Copyrights currently underway, a bill introduced in Congress yesterday would let Donald Trump make that appointment, rather than Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden. On March 23, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) and Ranking Member John Conyers, Jr. (D-Mich.) introduced the Register of Copyrights Selection and Accountability Act, which would give the President the power to appoint the Register of Copyrights for a 10 year, renewable term, subject to Senate confirmation. The President would also have the power to fire the Register at any time.

From Billboard: “How the Battle Over Control of the U.S. Copyright Office Could Affect the Music Industry”

Now, as Hayden moves forward with her plan to choose a new Register, lawmakers are preparing to take away her authority to do so with a bill that is expected to be introduced within the next several days. At a March 1 meeting, several Senators and Representatives asked Hayden to wait before making the appointment, according to two sources, since they were planning to introduce a bill to make the position a presidential appointee. But in a March 7 letter to Senators Charles Grassley (R-Iowa) and Patrick Leahy(D-Vt.) as well as Congressmen Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) and John Conyers (D-Mich.), Hayden said she planned to proceed anyway. “This office needs permanent leadership with the authority and responsibility to move forward on our shared objective of a modernized office,” Hayden wrote in the letter, which was shared with Billboard.

From Bloomberg BNA

The bill doesn’t include provisions to shift the office outside the Library of Congress. Rep. Thomas A. Marino (R-Pa.) re-introduced Feb. 6 the Copyright Office for the Digital Economy Act (H.R. 890) that aims to split the Copyright Office from the Library of Congress.

Statement From House Judiciary Committee: “Goodlatte, Conyers, Grassley, Feinstein, Leahy Call for Quick Action on Legislation to Provide Selection Process for Register of Copyrights”

Chairman Goodlatte, Ranking Member Conyers, Chairman Grassley, Ranking Member Feinstein, and Senator Leahy released the following joint statement upon introduction of the Register of Copyrights Selection and Accountability Act.



“We are pleased to join together in a bipartisan, bicameral effort to make important and necessary improvements to the selection process for the position of Register of Copyrights. We remain absolutely committed to working on modernizing the Copyright Office. Reforms being considered include public advisory committees, improvements to Copyright Office systems for data inputs and outputs, and copyright ownership transparency. However, time is of the essence when it comes to the selection process for a new Register of Copyrights. “America’s creativity is the envy of the world and the Copyright Office is at the center of it. With the current Register serving only on an acting basis, now is the time to make changes to ensure that future Registers are transparent and accountable to Congress. We must ensure that any new Register is a good manager and fully qualified to lead and make this office more operationally effective as he or she continues to directly advise Congress on copyrights. The next Register of Copyrights should be dedicated to serving all stakeholders in the copyright ecosystem.”

From the Library Copyright Alliance (Full Text)