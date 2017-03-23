Gates Foundation Plans to Launch Open Access Publishing Platform Gates Open Research, This Fall

From Nature.com:

One of the world’s wealthiest charities, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in Seattle, Washington, is set to launch its own open-access publishing venture later this year. The initiative,Gates Open Research, was announced on 23 March and will be modelled on a service begun last year by the London-based biomedical charity, the Wellcome Trust. Like that effort, the Gates Foundation’s platform is intended to accelerate the publication of articles and data from research funded by the charity.

[Clip]

The Gates Foundation has, similarly to the Wellcome Trust, contracted management of its publishing service to F1000Research, an open-access platform that rapidly publishes papers and data sets after an initial sanity check by its in-house editors. Papers are peer-reviewed after publication, and the reviews and the names of their authors are published alongside.