Gates Foundation Plans to Launch Open Access Publishing Platform Gates Open Research, This Fall

One of the world’s wealthiest charities, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in Seattle, Washington, is set to launch its own open-access publishing venture later this year. The initiative,Gates Open Research, was announced on 23 March and will be modelled on a service begun last year by the London-based biomedical charity, the Wellcome Trust. Like that effort, the Gates Foundation’s platform is intended to accelerate the publication of articles and data from research funded by the charity.
The Gates Foundation has, similarly to the Wellcome Trust, contracted management of its publishing service to F1000Research, an open-access platform that rapidly publishes papers and data sets after an initial sanity check by its in-house editors. Papers are peer-reviewed after publication, and the reviews and the names of their authors are published alongside.
Its deal with F1000 follows the decision by the foundation, established by Microsoft founder Bill Gates and his wife Melinda in 2000, to require all of its grant recipients to publish their research and raw data in an open access journal from January 2017.
The foundation, which distributed about $4.1 billion in 2015 to education, health and development causes across the world, embraced open access in 2015, but allowed a two-year transition during which researchers could embargo their work for 12 months. This exemption has now expired.
Rebecca Lawrence, managing director of F1000, said the new platform would allow Gates researchers “to take charge of what findings they can share and when”.
