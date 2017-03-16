Trump’s Budget Proposal Eliminates Funding For IMLS, NEA, NEH, CPB, and More

Filed by on

Note: We plan to update this post with additional reports, comments/reactions. and other materials as they become available.

UPDATE: Statements From Library Organizations

Full Text of Institute of Museum and Library Services Issues Statement om the President’s Proposed FY 18 Budget

Institute of Museum and Library Services Director Dr. Kathryn K. Matthew released the following statement on the President’s proposed FY 2018 budget, which includes elimination of the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Since its inception 20 years ago, the grants and programs the Institute of Museum and Library Services has administered have provided critical support that has enabled museums and libraries across the country to make a tremendous difference in their communities. The institutions we serve provide vital resources that contribute significantly to Americans’ economic development, education, health, and well-being whether by facilitating family learning and catalyzing community change or stimulating economic development through job training and skills development. Our agency’s support enables museums and libraries to offer learning experiences for students and families as well as increase care for and access to the nation’s collections that are entrusted to museums and libraries by the public. We’ve invested in rural and smaller communities by supporting basic infrastructure and the development of libraries as local community hubs for broadband connectivity and digital literacy training, which has helped hundreds of residents gain job-related skills and, in many cases, find employment. In summary, our grants and programs support libraries and museums as essential contributors to improving Americans’ quality of life. More than $214 million of our $230 million FY 2016 enacted budget targets museums and libraries directly through our grant programs. This includes $155 million for library services to every state and territory in the country through a population-based formula grant program. As Congress now begins its work on the FY 2018 budget, our agency will continue to work closely with the Office of Management and Budget. More importantly, we will continue to remain steadfast in our work on behalf of the millions of Americans touched by the services of libraries and museums each day.

Full Text of Statement From the American Library Association:

President’s Budget Proposal to Eliminate Federal Library Funding ‘Counterproductive and Short-Sighted’ The President’s proposal to eliminate the Institute of Museum and Library Services in his FY2018 budget just released, and with it effectively all federal funding for libraries of all kinds, is counterproductive and short-sighted. The American Library Association will mobilize its members, Congressional library champions and the millions upon millions of people we serve in every zip code to keep those ill-advised proposed cuts from becoming a Congressional reality. Libraries leverage the tiny amount of federal funds they receive through their states into an incredible range of services for virtually all Americans everywhere to produce what could well be the highest economic and social “ROI” in the entire federal budget. America’s more than 120,000 public, school, college and university and many other libraries aren’t piles of archived books. They’re trusted centers for technology, job counseling, retraining, veterans services, entrepreneurship, education, teaching and learning and free inquiry at the cores of communities in every state in the country – and in every congressional district. And they’re staffed by the original search engines: skilled and engaged librarians.

Statement From the Digital Library Federation

Last night, the Trump administration released its new budget blueprint, an advisory document that proposes increases in spending to military programs and national security, coupled with major decreases to—or the complete elimination of—many programs supporting scientific data and research, human health, and environmental safety; social uplift, education, and protection for the poor; international diplomacy, cooperation, and aid; and the arts, culture, history, and museum and library services. The House and Senate will now begin offering their own budget resolutions, and a long process of negotiation—informed by the will of the people, as expressed to our elected representatives—will ultimately result in Appropriations committee legislation setting funding levels for agencies and offices germane to the goals of the Digital Library Federation and its mission to “advance research, learning, social justice, and the public good.”

Read the Complete Statement (639 words)

—



From The Washington Post:

Trump’s first budget proposal, which he named “America First: A Budget Blueprint to Make America Great Again,” would increase defense spending by $54 billion and then offset that by stripping money from more than 18 other agencies. Some would be hit particularly hard, with reductions of more than 20 percent at the Agriculture, Labor and State departments and of more than 30 percent at the Environmental Protection Agency. It would also propose eliminating future federal support for the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Within EPA alone, 50 programs and 3,200 positions would be eliminated. [Clip] The 53-page budget plan offers the clearest snapshot yet of Trump’s priorities. Yet it is also far shorter and vaguer than White House budget plans normally are. One of the missing details is precisely where and how many jobs would be eliminated across the federal government.

Read the Complete Article

More From WaPo: “Trump wants to cut the NEA and NEH. This is the Worst-Case Scenario For Arts Groups”

Although the budgets of the four organizations slated for elimination are negligible as a percentage of the larger federal budget, they play a vital role in a cultural economy built on a system of federal stimulus. Federal dollars are used to leverage state, local and private funding that supports a complex network of arts organizations, educational entities, museums, libraries and public broadcasting affiliates. [Clip] The president’s budget would eliminate the NEA’s $148 million budget, the NEH’s $148 million budget and the CPB’s $445 million budget, as well as $230 million for the Institute of Museum and Library Services, which supports libraries and museums across the country. Additional cuts could affect the Smithsonian Institution and the National Gallery of Art.

Read the Complete Article

From The NY Times

Nothing will change for the endowments or other agencies immediately. Congress writes the federal budget, not the president, and White House budget plans are largely political documents that telegraph a president’s priorities. Yet never before have Republicans, who have proposed eliminating the endowments in the past, been so well-positioned to close the agencies, given their control of both houses of Congress and the White House, and now the president’s fiscal plan. Reagan administration officials wanted to slash the endowments at one point, for instance, but they faced a Democratic majority in the House (as well as Reagan friends from Hollywood who favored the endowments). [Clip] Some advocates for the arts endowment, which doles out far less money as a percentage than many other governments around the world, have said that its importance is less about the money and more about the message that it sends about the importance of culture in the United States.

Read the Complete Article

From Vox:

Trump’s budget faces extra hurdles: because of the sheer magnitude of cuts Trump proposed in earlier draft versions of his budget, many in Congress have already indicated that they would be unable to support it. “It’s dead on arrival,” Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-SC) said of proposed State Department cuts that totaled up to 30 percent. [Clip] Though the newly released request marks the first official White House announcement of proposed budget figures, it doesn’t include details for every program in every department. It also only addresses “discretionary” programs, those that are due for renewal every year, and not “entitlement” programs like Medicaid, Medicare, and Social Security.

Read the Complete Article

Additional Reports, Materials, Articles

List of All: “Federal Agencies and Programs Trump Wants to Eliminate” (via WaPo)

Direct to Complete Budget Proposal Document (via GPO)

Also embedded below.

Report: Trump Budget Zeros Out CPB (via Broadcasting and Cable)

Video Interview with Nick Mulvaney, Director of Office of Management and Budget (via MSNBC)

Note answer to question that begins at 1:54.

Statements

Arts/Media Organizations Named in Proposed Budget

Other Humanities/Arts/Media Organizations

Higher Education

Primary Document

OMB Budget 2018 Blueprint (America First: A Budget Blueprint to Make America Great Again{ by LJ’s infoDOCKET on Scribd