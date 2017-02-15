Bill To Make U.S. Copyright Office a Legislative Branch Agency Sent to House Judiciary Committee

Filed by on

The “Copyright Office for the Digital Economy Act” [HR 890] was introduced in the United States of House of Representatives by Rep. Tom Marino [R-PA], Rep. Judy Chu [D-CA], and Rep. Barbara Comstock [R-VA] on February 6, 2017 and immediately referred to the House Committee on the Judiciary.

The bill was had been introduced [HR 4241] in the 114th Congress.

From the Current Draft of the Bill:

The powers and duties of the United States Copyright Office shall be vested in a Director of the United States Copyright Office, who shall be a citizen of the United States and shall be appointed by the President, by and with the advice and consent of the Senate. The President shall make the appointment after receiving the recommendations of the commission established under subparagraph (B). [Clip] Until such time as the first Director of the United States Copyright Office is appointed under section 701 of title 17, United States Code, as amended by section 2(a) of this Act, the Librarian of Congress shall continue to perform, on and after the effective date of this Act, any administrative functions the Librarian performs, on the day before such effective date, for or to the benefit of the Copyright Office (including the Copyright Royalty Judges).

