Missouri: Kansas City Public Library Investigates Swastika Graffiti Found Inside Central Library

From KCUR Radio:

Kansas City Public Library officials say they plan on pressing charges after several marks of racist, misogynistic and anti-Semitic graffiti were found inside the Central Library location downtown Sunday.

“Something of this magnitude has never happened at our library, and all of us our shaking our heads because we are so surprised,” says Carrie Coogan, the Deputy Director of Kansas City Public Library.

The library says the graffiti around the library contained several swastikas as well as a variety of “racist, derogatory, and sexist statements.” Coogan says the “most disappointing and discouraging” graffiti was in the men’s bathroom. Scrawled on a stall in permanent marker, she says, were swastikas, racist phrases, and the words: “Hail President Trump!”