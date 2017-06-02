Report: Montana State Library Braces For “Dramatic” Budget Cuts and Staff Reductions

From the Great Falls Tribune:

The Montana State Library Commission is having a public meeting Tuesday to discuss a reduction plan that includes budget cuts ranging as high as $990,000, in part triggered by recent legislation, and slashing staff by as much as 27 percent.

“These are the most dramatic cuts we have ever faced,” said State Librarian Jennie Stapp, who has been with the department for 12 years, with five of those as state librarian.

[Clip]

“It’s heartbreaking,” Stapp said. “The State Library is a family, and I had to meet with 10 people yesterday (Wednesday) and say they may not be part of the family anymore.”

[Clip]

Stapp said she will recommend closing the reading room, merge the Talking Book Library with the Digital Library and cut the $400,000 resource budget shared by 82 public libraries by half.