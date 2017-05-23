Michele Kimpton Named Interim Executive Director at DPLA

From the Digital Public Library of America:

As part of DPLA’s ongoing transition to a new executive director, the Board of Directors has named Michele Kimpton the interim executive director until a new executive director is hired.

Kimpton is currently the Business Development Director and Senior Strategist at DPLA, and has been working on sustainability models, an ebook pilot, technical services, and strengthening DPLA’s member network. She brings to the interim role considerable experience running similar organizations. Prior to joining DPLA, she worked as Chief Strategist for LYRASIS and CEO of DuraSpace.

“DPLA is fortunate to have a strong senior leadership team in place during this transitionary period, and the board looks forward to working with Michele, Director for Content Emily Gore, Director of Technology Michael Della Bitta, and the rest of the staff to continue to further DPLA’s mission in the months ahead,” said the board president, Amy Ryan.

Kimpton will take on the interim role following the departure of founding executive director Dan Cohen on June 1.