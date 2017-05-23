May 23, 2017

You are here: Home / News / Michele Kimpton Named Interim Executive Director at DPLA

Michele Kimpton Named Interim Executive Director at DPLA

Filed by on May 23, 2017

From the Digital Public Library of America:

As part of DPLA’s ongoing transition to a new executive director, the Board of Directors has named Michele Kimpton the interim executive director until a new executive director is hired.

Kimpton is currently the Business Development Director and Senior Strategist at DPLA, and has been working on sustainability models, an ebook pilot, technical services, and strengthening DPLA’s member network. She brings to the interim role considerable experience running similar organizations. Prior to joining DPLA, she worked as Chief Strategist for LYRASIS and CEO of DuraSpace.

“DPLA is fortunate to have a strong senior leadership team in place during this transitionary period, and the board looks forward to working with Michele, Director for Content Emily Gore, Director of Technology Michael Della Bitta, and the rest of the staff to continue to further DPLA’s mission in the months ahead,” said the board president, Amy Ryan.

Kimpton will take on the interim role following the departure of founding executive director Dan Cohen on June 1.

See Also: Search For DPLA’s New Executive Director Begins (May 5, 2017)

Gary Price About Gary Price

Gary Price (gprice@mediasourceinc.com) is a librarian, writer, consultant, and frequent conference speaker based in the Washington D.C. metro area. Before launching INFOdocket, Price and Shirl Kennedy were the founders and senior editors at ResourceShelf and DocuTicker for 10 years. From 2006-2009 he was Director of Online Information Services at Ask.com, and is currently a contributing editor at Search Engine Land.

Filed Under: News
Share