Leadership: Follett Corporation Names George F. Coe as COO

From Follett:

Follett Corporation President and CEO Ray A. Griffith today announced the appointment of George F. Coe to Chief Operating Officer for Follett Corporation and Baker & Taylor, effective March 31.

In this expanded role, Coe will develop and lead the execution of Follett’s enterprise strategies and direct the company’s businesses, initiatives and resources in support of long-term growth. Reporting to Griffith, Coe will continue oversight of Baker & Taylor and Follett School Solutions, the company’s preK-12 business.

Coe joined Follett in April of 2016 as part of the company’s acquisition of Baker & Taylor, where he served as Baker & Taylor’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

“George brings an outstanding track record of business leadership to Follett at a time of incredible growth potential for the company,” said Griffith. “Over the past 18 months, Follett has acquired a number of companies that uniquely position us to help educators and community members around the world improve learning and shape education. Recognized inside and outside the company for his visionary thinking and operational results, George is the right leader to guide our business operations and deliver on this purpose.”

Before joining Baker & Taylor in 2000 as President of the Library & Education division, George served as Vice President and General Manager of Brodart Books, Library Automation and K-12 software management divisions. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Lycoming College and his Master of Science degree from Bucknell University.